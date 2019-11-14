Walmart's online sales boom drives up profits

Walmart reported boming online sales and raised its outlook, sending shares higher ahead of the opening bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART INC. 120.98 +1.86 +1.56%

The world's largest retailer reported mixed results as earnings beat and revenue missed. Walmart raised its full-year sales outlook as it prepares for the crucial holiday season.

Walmart earned $3.29 billion, or $1.15 a share, beating the $3.1 billion that was expected. Adjusted earnings of $1.16 beat the $1.09 that Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.

Revenue came in at $128 billion, up 2.5 percent versus a year ago, missing the $128.6 billion that analysts were anticipating.

The retail giant said U.S. comparable sales rose 3.2 percent, excluding fuel, beating the 3.1 percent growth that was expected. Online sales jumped 41 percent amid strength in grocery.

"We continue to see good traffic in our stores," president and CEO Doug McMillon said. "We’re growing market share in key food and consumables categories, including fresh, and we had positive comps in general merchandise."

Walmart said its next-day delivery service now covers about 75 percent of the U.S. population. The retailer has been engaged in an delivery race against Amazon to provide consumers with the fasterst service possible at the lowest price.

"Looking ahead, we're prepared for a good holiday season," McMillon said.

Walmart sees full-year adjusted earnings per share up high single digits, exlcuding Flipkart. Previously, the company was expecting adjusted earnings to be up or down slightly. Wall Street analysts were looking for 0.3 percent growth.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.