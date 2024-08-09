Wall Street’s wild week — how it went, how it's going

Stocks end volatile week in choppy trading

Job market tea leaves remain mixed

Warren Buffett’s big money moves impact Apple and safer investments

Trump takes on the Federal Reserve … again

How big will the Fed’s first rate cut be?

Investors weigh White House 2024 and Kamala Harris' VP pick, Tim Walz

WILD WEEK: U.S. stocks are on pace to end the week largely unchanged despite extreme swings that shaved over 1,000 points off the Dow Jones Industrial Average Monday… more on the markets. Bitcoin took a beating but clawed its way back during the week…LIVE PRICES FOR CRYPTOCURRENCIES: HERE

VIDEO: The bull market is alive and well despite the big shake-up.

THE ETF REPORT: NEED-TO-KNOW INSIGHTS

JOBS LYNCHPIN: The job market is not so bad after all, based on fresh weekly unemployment benefits data…continue reading here. This helped ease investor fears after a weaker July jobs report and data on manufacturing. Still, some economists are penciling in the odds of a recession…continue reading here.

Additionally, following Intel's plans to cut 15% of its workforce, continue reading here, Paramount announced major job reductions…continue reading here. And rumors of cuts at Cisco are circulating…more on Cisco here,

VIDEO: Concerns about the job market triggered the "Sahm Rule." Hear Caludia Sahm's take on her own recession predictor.

WARREN BUFFETT'S WARNING?: The Oracle of Omaha sold a big chunk of Apple before the stock market fell out of bed… continue reading here. Plus, he now owns a massive amount of one of the safest assets on the planet… continue reading here. More on Apple here.

TRUMP'S FEDERAL RESERVE: Former President Trump has never minced words when it comes to the Fed. And if he wins the White House, he has a few ideas for Chairman Powell and co… continue reading here.

RATE CUT BETS: Investors are certain the Fed will cut rates in September, but the size of the bets is a moving target…handicap the Fed's next move. Complete coverage of the Federal Reserve…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Former Fed president debates whether policymakers dropped the ball.

WHITE HOUSE 2024: Kamala Harris selected her VP candidate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and his polices are raising red flags for some…continue reading here. Read more on the Road to the White House.

VIDEO: A take on Gov. Walz's controversial policies.

BOEING CEO REPORTS TO WORK: New CEO Kelly Ortberg reported for duty this week, beginning his tenure as the new head of the troubled planemaker…continue reading here. More on Boeing shares here.

DON'T MISS IT: The FOX Business Rundown Podcast – more podcasts here.

UP NEXT:

– Looking for more business and market-moving headlines? Find more from FOX Business here .

– Want live updates? Get the FOX Business app here.