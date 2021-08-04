Vanguard to pay $1,000 to employees who get COVID vaccine

Index fund giant Vanguard is paying top dollar to employees who get the COVID-19 jab.

The firm, which manages over $7.2 trillion in assets, confirmed to FOX Business the per-employee or "crew" member payout is $1,000.

"Vanguard recognizes vaccines are the best way to stop the spread of this virus and strongly encourages crew to be vaccinated. As such, we are offering a vaccine incentive for crew who provide COVID-19 vaccination proof. The incentive recognizes crew who have taken the time to protect themselves, each other, and our communities by being vaccinated," said a company spokesperson in a statement.

COVID-19 cases have jumped 45.3% over the past week, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention's data as of Wednesday. Cases currently number 84,389, which mirrors the infection rate from early November 2020.

While Vanguard is not requiring employees to be vaccinated, a growing number of Fortune 500 companies are, including Microsoft and Tyson Foods.

Concerns about the COVID-19 delta variant are rising. Organizers of the New York Auto Show scrapped the annual event citing concerns over the virus and new restrictions instituted by state and local government.

"As custodians of the 121-year-old New York Auto Show, we are committed to providing a safe environment for everyone including attendees, exhibitors, and the thousands of men and women who put the Show together. Over the past few weeks, and especially within the last few days, circumstances have changed making it more difficult to create an event at the high standard that we and our clients expect," the show's statement explained.

The event has been rescheduled for April of 2022.