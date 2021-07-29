Face mask mandates reinstated at these companies as COVID-19 cases surge

Major companies and renowned tourist attractions nationwide are reinstating their mask mandates as the delta variant of the coronavirus raises infections.

The reversal comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed course Tuesday on its guidance citing new information about the variant’s ability to spread among vaccinated people.

The CDC Is now recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S.

Previously, the CDC eased mask-wearing guidance for both outdoor and indoor settings as vaccination rates rose sharply around the country. This paved the way for retailers around the nation to relax their once-strict coronavirus protocols for fully vaccinated shoppers and in some cases, employees.

Now, retailers and other venues are changing their policies based on the CDC's latest guidance.

Here is the list of companies and venues that have reinstated their mask mandates:

Apple

At least half of the Apple stores across the nation will require shoppers to wear masks again, according to USA Today. However, the company didn't disclose which locations will be impacted, only that they will be in COVID-19 hotspots or parts of the country where there are state or local mandates. The retailer also didn't say when the policy will take effect.

Representatives for Apple did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

Disney World

Starting July 30, face coverings will be required while indoors at the Walt Disney World resort including on Disney buses, the monorail and the Disney Skyliner transportation system. This applies to anyone who is at least two years old.

Smithsonian

Starting July 30, the Smithsonian will require all visitors who are at least two years old to wear a mask in its museums and indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.