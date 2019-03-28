Stocks hit by weaker-than-expected GDP report

Stocks struggled Thursday, after a positive opening, under the weight of a disappointing gross domestic product (GDP) report.

U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the fourth quarter following downward revisions to consumer and business spending. GDP increased at a 2.2 percent annual rate from October through December. That missed the Refinitiv forecast of 2.4 percent, and was below the 2.6 percent growth rate in last month’s estimate.

The economy grew at a brisk 3.4 percent pace in the third quarter. Digging into the report, corporate profits were unchanged for the first time since third quarter 2016, and down from a 3.5 percent growth rate in the July-September quarter.

Concerns about both U.S. and global economic growth prospects drove many investors into Treasurys, where yields were falling. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25617.26 -8.33 -0.03% SP500 S&P 500 2800.97 -4.40 -0.16% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7631.826338 -11.55 -0.15%

Another negative market signal came from Germany, where the yield on the government’s 10-year bond turned negative.

The market was buoyed by PVH Corp., which owns retail brands Van Heusen, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and IZOD.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg PVH PVH CORP 127.43 +16.54 +14.92% ACN ACCENTURE PLC 174.41 +7.94 +4.77% NLSN NIELSEN HOLDINGS 23.89 -2.75 -10.31%

Shares of business consulting services company Accenture were also rising strongly.

Nielsen Holdings shares fell on word that Blackstone Group will not proceed with a plan to take the media measurement company private.

In Asia, the Hang Seng closed up 0.16 percent, the Shanghai Composite ended down nearly 1 percent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed down 1.61 percent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.7 percent, France’s CAC 40 added 0.25 percent and Germany’s increased 0.37 percent.