Stocks poised to extend gains on hopes for interest rate cut

American stocks were poised Wednesday to extend their previous session's big gains, triggered by the head of the Federal Reserve signaling an openness to lowering interest rates.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday the U.S. central bank is watching how global trade developments are impacting the U.S. economic outlook and is prepared to act as necessary to sustain the near-record expansion.

“We do not know how or when these issues will be resolved. We are closely monitoring the implications of these developments for the U.S. economic outlook and, as always, we will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, with a strong labor market and inflation near our symmetric 2 percent objective,” he said in a speech.

Powell's comments led to the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing more than 500 points higher. It also gave a boost Wednesday to global equities, with key bourses in Asia and Europe posting gains.

Futures for the Dow were up 0.44 percent, the S&P 500 higher by 0.39 percent and the Nasdaq Composite stronger by 0.50 percent.

U.S. private sector hiring grew by just 27,000 jobs in May, according to the ADP National Employment report, missing analyst expectations of 180,000 jobs.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25332.18 +512.40 +2.06% SP500 S&P 500 2803.27 +58.82 +2.14% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7527.116741 +194.10 +2.65%

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell 0.02 to 2.12 percent. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Crude oil prices fell: West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, was down 0.88 percent to $53.01 per barrel.

China’s Shanghai Composite closed down 0.03 percent, the Hang Seng ended up 0.50 percent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 finished 1.80 percent higher. Korea's Kospi finished up 0.1 percent.

Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.58 percent, France’s CAC 40 climbed 0.64 percent and Germany’s DAX rose 0.48 percent.