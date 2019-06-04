Search

President Trump holds joint press conference with Theresa May

US stock futures up on European gains, Fed official's comments

Investors eye tech wreck

Technology stocks took a nosedive over regulatory fears. Tengler Wealth Management chief investment strategist Nancy Tengler with more. She also provides insight into trade talks.

U.S. stock futures rose Tuesday, following European equities higher and a statement by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard that a rate cut "may be warranted soon."

European automakers and their suppliers boosted the region's averages. For example, Volkswagen climbed 2.9 percent. Dow Jones, citing Evercore ISI analyst Arndt Ellinghorst, said strong sales figures from the U.S. also boosted markets.

Bullard said late Monday a cut in the federal funds rate could be warranted if the economic slowdown in the U.S. proves sharper than expected.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.55 percent, the S&P 500 up 0.52 percent and the Nasdaq Composite higher by 0.53 percent.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES24819.78+4.74+0.02%
SP500S&P 5002744.45-7.61-0.28%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX7333.018766-120.13-1.61%

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was up to 2.19 percent.

Crude oil prices slipped to $52.75 per barrel.

China’s Shanghai Composite closed down 0.96 percent, the Hang Seng ended down 0.49 percent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 0.01 was off 0.01 percent.

Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.28 percent, France’s CAC 40 climbed 0.27 percent and Germany’s DAX increased 1.16 percent.