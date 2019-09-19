Stocks point lower after Fed rate cut

U.S. stocks were indicating a lower Wall Street open on Thursday, the morning after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the second time this year.

Continue Reading Below

Dow Industrial futures are lower by 0.3 percent, S&P 500 futures are off by 0.3 percent and Nasdaq futures are down 0.5 percent.

Stocks initially declined after the central bank announced the widely expected rate cut. Its policy statement failed to indicate whether more rate cuts were likely this year, though the central bank left the door open for additional rate cuts if the economy weakens.

Investors have been expecting the Fed to cut short-term interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point, following a similar cut in late July. The rate, which is now at a range of 1.75 percent to 2 percent, influences many consumer and business loans.

The S&P 500 index inched up less than 0.1 percent, within 0.7 percent of its all-time high set in July.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, added 0.1 percent. The Nasdaq slid 0.1 percent.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 27147.08 +36.28 +0.13% SP500 S&P 500 3006.73 +1.03 +0.03% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8177.391593 -8.62 -0.11%

The U.S. and China go back to the bargaining table on Thursday to talk trade.

The talks in Washington will be on the deputy-level with the goal of leading to high-level talks in early October.

Both sides are trying to resolve the trade standoff between the U.S. and China.

President Trump last week delayed a tariff increase that had been scheduled for Oct. 1 on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods after China also delayed tariffs on some U.S. imports.

Japan's central bank opted to keep its own monetary policy unchanged and its key interest rate at minus 0.1 percent, as expected.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Nikkei 225 index ended the day with a gain of 0.4 percent, while the Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.5 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 1.1 percent.

Brazil's central bank also cut its benchmark rate on Wednesday, by 0.5 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.