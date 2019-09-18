VP Pence to Maria Bartiromo: Fate of USMCA rests with Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Vice President Mike Pence said he believes that the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement will pass if it is brought to the floor of the House and the Senate.

“It so much comes down to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who I believe has been dealing with our administration in good faith on this issue,” Pence told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo in an interview that will air on Thursday and Friday at 6 am ET on "Mornings with Maria."

“The President has spoken to her on many occasions on the subject of the USMCA and I've spoken to her about it.”

“We're going to continue to engage Speaker Pelosi, but again, I truly do believe If Speaker Pelosi puts the USMCA on the floor it will pass, then it will pass the Senate and the American people are going to have a tremendous win for our economy."

Earlier this month, U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Tom Donohue told CNBC that Congress had the votes to pass the USMCA and back in July, Donohue told FOX Business' Stuart Varney that the USMCA would be "fixed by the September timeframe" and would have Democrats on board.

"There's very good spirit between the people that are doing it because this is an unbelievable agreement," Donohue said at the time, adding that "it’s $4 billion a day of trade between the United States and Canada and Mexico – they are our largest trading partners."

FOX Business’ Evie Fordham contributed to this report.