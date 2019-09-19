US-China trade reps to resume face-to-face talks

The U.S. and China go back to the bargaining table on Thursday to talk trade.

The talks in Washington will be on the deputy-level with the goal of leading to high-level talks in early October.

Both sides are trying to resolve the trade standoff between the U.S. and China.

President Trump last week delayed a tariff increase that had been scheduled for Oct. 1 on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods after China also delayed tariffs on some U.S. imports.

Last week, the Chinese state news agency reported that U.S. soybeans and pork, in addition to some other farm products, will be exempt from additional tariff hikes, in a move to help reduce tensions between the countries.

Beijing suspended the purchases in August when bilateral tensions escalated sharply.

Tariff hikes by both sides on billions of dollars of goods have disrupted business for farms and factories in both countries, weighing on global economic growth.

