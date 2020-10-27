Tech leads on AMD-Xilinx’s $35 billion semiconductor deal
Pfizer, 3M and Microsoft headline earnings docket
Stocks opened mixed on Tuesday as tech led the way after a $35 billion semiconductor deal and as investors digested a wave of earnings from a slew of S&P 500 companies.
The Nasdaq Composite posted modest gains helped by AMD's $35 billion purchase of Xilinx.
AMD BUYS XILINX IN $35 BILLION DEAL
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|11365.213664
|+6.28
|+0.06%
|XLNX
|XILINX INC.
|124.86
|+10.31
|+9.00%
|AMD
|ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC.
|78.97
|-3.25
|-3.96%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 struggled in early trading after cautious comments from Caterpillar and 3M, both dealing with headwinds related to the coronavirus pandemic.
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3391.01
|-9.96
|-0.29%
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|27550.46
|-134.92
|-0.49%
|CAT
|CATERPILLAR INC.
|157.86
|-5.45
|-3.34%
|MMM
|3M COMPANY
|163.80
|-2.50
|-1.50%
DURABLE GOODS STRONG
On the economic front, durable goods for September came in better-than-expected rising 1.9% compared to the 0.7% estimate. "Transportation equipment, up four of the last five months, led the increase, $3.0 billion or 4.1 percent to $76.8 billion" as reported by the Commerce Department. Excluding transportation, a rise of 0.8% was reported, also beating estimates.
DOW DROPS 650 POINTS AS S&P 500, NASDAQ POST WORST DAY SINCE SEPTEMBER
EARNINGS BARRAGE
|NVS
|NOVARTIS AG
|80.90
|-3.29
|-3.91%
|PFE
|PFIZER INC.
|37.26
|-0.63
|-1.66%
|MRK
|MERCK & CO. INC.
|79.13
|+0.21
|+0.27%
|LLY
|ELI LILLY & COMPANY
|133.65
|-8.12
|-5.73%
Pharmaceutical companies including Novartis, Pfizer, Merck & Co. and Eli Lilly in focus on earnings.
|CAT
|CATERPILLAR INC.
|157.71
|-5.60
|-3.43%
|MMM
|3M COMPANY
|163.76
|-2.54
|-1.53%
|RTX
|RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORP
|58.745
|-2.19
|-3.59%
|SHW
|SHERWIN WILLIAMS
|674.62
|+3.12
|+0.46%
|CMI
|CUMMINS
|222.13
|+1.46
|+0.66%
Industrial companies such as Caterpillar, 3M & Co., Raytheon Technologies, Sherman Williams and Cummins also report.
|BP
|BP PLC
|15.48
|-0.30
|-1.88%
|ECL
|ECOLAB
|192.76
|-5.43
|-2.74%
BP and Ecolab Inc. headline results from the oil and gas and specialty chemical sectors.
|MSFT
|MICROSOFT CORP.
|210.55
|+0.47
|+0.22%
|MXIM
|MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC.
|71.27
|+0.03
|+0.04%
|AKAM
|AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC.
|106.58
|+0.52
|+0.49%
After the market closes, traders will digest results from a number of technology companies, including Microsoft Corp., Akamai Technologies and Maxim Integrated Products Inc.
ECONOMICS IN PLAY
In other economic news, the FHFA Housing price index for October and the S&P Case-Shiller Home index will be released, with economists expecting readings of 0.8% and 3.8%, respectively.
Consumer confidence for October will also be released early on Tuesday, with expectations of a reading of 101.9.
In commodities, gold traded at $1,902.70 an ounce.