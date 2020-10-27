Tech leads on AMD-Xilinx’s $35 billion semiconductor deal

Stocks opened mixed on Tuesday as tech led the way after a $35 billion semiconductor deal and as investors digested a wave of earnings from a slew of S&P 500 companies.

Continue Reading Below

The Nasdaq Composite posted modest gains helped by AMD's $35 billion purchase of Xilinx.

AMD BUYS XILINX IN $35 BILLION DEAL

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11365.213664 +6.28 +0.06% XLNX XILINX INC. 124.86 +10.31 +9.00% AMD ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC. 78.97 -3.25 -3.96%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 struggled in early trading after cautious comments from Caterpillar and 3M, both dealing with headwinds related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SP500 S&P 500 3391.01 -9.96 -0.29% I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 27550.46 -134.92 -0.49% CAT CATERPILLAR INC. 157.86 -5.45 -3.34% MMM 3M COMPANY 163.80 -2.50 -1.50%

DURABLE GOODS STRONG

On the economic front, durable goods for September came in better-than-expected rising 1.9% compared to the 0.7% estimate. "Transportation equipment, up four of the last five months, led the increase, $3.0 billion or 4.1 percent to $76.8 billion" as reported by the Commerce Department. Excluding transportation, a rise of 0.8% was reported, also beating estimates.

DOW DROPS 650 POINTS AS S&P 500, NASDAQ POST WORST DAY SINCE SEPTEMBER

EARNINGS BARRAGE

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NVS NOVARTIS AG 80.90 -3.29 -3.91% PFE PFIZER INC. 37.26 -0.63 -1.66% MRK MERCK & CO. INC. 79.13 +0.21 +0.27% LLY ELI LILLY & COMPANY 133.65 -8.12 -5.73%

Pharmaceutical companies including Novartis, Pfizer, Merck & Co. and Eli Lilly in focus on earnings.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CAT CATERPILLAR INC. 157.71 -5.60 -3.43% MMM 3M COMPANY 163.76 -2.54 -1.53% RTX RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORP 58.745 -2.19 -3.59% SHW SHERWIN WILLIAMS 674.62 +3.12 +0.46% CMI CUMMINS 222.13 +1.46 +0.66%

Industrial companies such as Caterpillar, 3M & Co., Raytheon Technologies, Sherman Williams and Cummins also report.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BP BP PLC 15.48 -0.30 -1.88% ECL ECOLAB 192.76 -5.43 -2.74%

BP and Ecolab Inc. headline results from the oil and gas and specialty chemical sectors.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 210.55 +0.47 +0.22% MXIM MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC. 71.27 +0.03 +0.04% AKAM AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC. 106.58 +0.52 +0.49%

After the market closes, traders will digest results from a number of technology companies, including Microsoft Corp., Akamai Technologies and Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

ECONOMICS IN PLAY

In other economic news, the FHFA Housing price index for October and the S&P Case-Shiller Home index will be released, with economists expecting readings of 0.8% and 3.8%, respectively.

Consumer confidence for October will also be released early on Tuesday, with expectations of a reading of 101.9.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

In commodities, gold traded at $1,902.70 an ounce.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE