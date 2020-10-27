Expand / Collapse search
Tech leads on AMD-Xilinx’s $35 billion semiconductor deal

Pfizer, 3M and Microsoft headline earnings docket

Cornerstone Macro chief investment strategist Michael Kantrowitz and CMC Markets chief market analyst Michael Hewson discuss their outlooks for the markets.video

Investors shouldn't rush into markets: Analyst

Cornerstone Macro chief investment strategist Michael Kantrowitz and CMC Markets chief market analyst Michael Hewson discuss their outlooks for the markets.

Stocks opened mixed on Tuesday as tech led the way after a $35 billion semiconductor deal and as investors digested a wave of earnings from a slew of S&P 500 companies.

The Nasdaq Composite posted modest gains helped by AMD's $35 billion purchase of Xilinx.

AMD BUYS XILINX IN $35 BILLION DEAL

I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX11365.213664+6.28+0.06%
XLNXXILINX INC.124.86+10.31+9.00%
AMDADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC.78.97-3.25-3.96%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 struggled in early trading after cautious comments from Caterpillar and 3M, both dealing with headwinds related to the coronavirus pandemic.

SP500S&P 5003391.01-9.96-0.29%
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES27550.46-134.92-0.49%
CATCATERPILLAR INC.157.86-5.45-3.34%
MMM3M COMPANY163.80-2.50-1.50%

DURABLE GOODS STRONG 

On the economic front, durable goods for September came in better-than-expected rising 1.9% compared to the 0.7% estimate. "Transportation equipment, up four of the last five months, led the increase, $3.0 billion or 4.1 percent to $76.8 billion" as reported by the Commerce Department. Excluding transportation, a rise of 0.8% was reported, also beating estimates.

DOW DROPS 650 POINTS AS S&P 500, NASDAQ POST WORST DAY SINCE SEPTEMBER

EARNINGS BARRAGE

NVSNOVARTIS AG80.90-3.29-3.91%
PFEPFIZER INC.37.26-0.63-1.66%
MRKMERCK & CO. INC.79.13+0.21+0.27%
LLYELI LILLY & COMPANY133.65-8.12-5.73%

Pharmaceutical companies including Novartis, Pfizer, Merck & Co. and Eli Lilly in focus on earnings.

CATCATERPILLAR INC.157.71-5.60-3.43%
MMM3M COMPANY163.76-2.54-1.53%
RTXRAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORP58.745-2.19-3.59%
SHWSHERWIN WILLIAMS674.62+3.12+0.46%
CMICUMMINS222.13+1.46+0.66%

Industrial companies such as Caterpillar, 3M & Co., Raytheon Technologies, Sherman Williams and Cummins also report.

BPBP PLC15.48-0.30-1.88%
ECLECOLAB192.76-5.43-2.74%

BP and Ecolab Inc. headline results from the oil and gas and specialty chemical sectors.

MSFTMICROSOFT CORP.210.55+0.47+0.22%
MXIMMAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC.71.27+0.03+0.04%
AKAMAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC.106.58+0.52+0.49%

After the market closes, traders will digest results from a number of technology companies, including Microsoft Corp., Akamai Technologies and Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

ECONOMICS IN PLAY

In other economic news, the FHFA Housing price index for October and the S&P Case-Shiller Home index will be released, with economists expecting readings of 0.8% and 3.8%, respectively.

Consumer confidence for October will also be released early on Tuesday, with expectations of a reading of 101.9.

In commodities, gold traded at $1,902.70 an ounce.

