Stock investors eye stimulus status, Verizon, Netflix earnings

Stock futures were hovering around the flat line on Wednesday as earnings season marches on and as U.S. lawmakers continue to make progress on another round of fiscal stimulus to support the struggling U.S. economy.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and representatives from the White House said there was enough progress made on Tuesday to continue speaking. Pelosi had previously imposed a 48-hour deadline to reach a deal that expired on last night.

However, The Washington Post reported late Tuesday that Senate Maj. Leader Mitch McConnell has warned the White House that Democrats are not negotiating in good faith. McConnell, who is up for reelection, cautioned the Trump administration against making a deal before the election.

On FOX Business, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said negotiations have entered a "new phase."

“I can tell you the negotiations have entered a new phase which is more on the technical side of trying to get the language right if we can agree upon the numbers," Meadows told Maria Bartiromo. "We’re still apart. Still a number of issues to work on, but the last 24 hours have moved the ball down the field.”

Dow Jones futures fell 21 points, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite and S&P 500 were hugging the flat line. This followed a robust rally on Tuesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NFLX NETFLIX INC. 525.42 -5.30 -1.00% VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC. 57.25 -0.05 -0.09%

Tech shares will be in the spotlight on Wednesday after Netflix Inc. reported third-quarter results that fell short of Wall Street expectations.

The streaming giant said in the first nine months of this year, it added 28.1 million paid subscriptions. In all of 2019, the service added 27.8 million. Shares were down 5% in early Wednesday trading.

Verizon Communications boosted its outlook on Wednesday morning on strong wireless results. Shares were higher by 1.2%.

General Motors Co. shares were up another 2.3% following a strong day on Tuesday as investors reacted positively to the company's Hummer EV, unveiled Tuesday night.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CMG CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. 1,348.47 +12.88 +0.96% TSLA TESLA INC. 421.94 -8.89 -2.06% XLNX XILINX INC. 114.73 -1.65 -1.42%

After the bell, electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc. and semiconductor company Xilinx Inc. report after the market closes as does Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Traders will get an additional look at the U.S. housing market on Wednesday, as mortgage applications for the week ending Oct. 17 are due before the market opens.

The Energy Information Administration will release weekly crude supplies data at 10:30, while the Federal Reserve will release its Beige Book for September at 2 p.m.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil moved down slightly to $41.08 a barrel, while gold rose to $1,921.20 an ounce.

