P&G, Travelers results lift stock futures
P&G, Travelers help lift Dow
Stock futures rebounded Tuesday as investors digested a basket of positive earnings results and as they await the outcome of stimulus talks.
STOCK FUTURES POP
Dow Jones futures were up 140 points, a gain of 0.5%, while the NASDAQ Composite and S&P 500 were both up 0.6%. The gains follow heavy selling on Monday.
PROCTER & GAMBLE, TRAVELERS
Dow components Procter & Gamble and Travelers were higher in pre-market trading after posting positive earnings results. P&G boosted its outlook, in part, due to demand for COVID-19 related products.
In politics, Tuesday is the self-imposed deadline set by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi who set a 48-hour deadline to reach an agreement. President Trump, upon landing in Arizona, blamed Pelosi for not wanting to do a stimulus bill, but Pelosi's chief of staff, Drew Hammill, said the speaker and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continued to narrow their differences.
EARNINGS ON TAP
Other earnings to watch include Netflix Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp. and Snap Inc. are all reporting results.
Investors will also get a look at UBS Group AG, Philip Morris International and Texas Instruments Inc., covering a wide swath of the global economy.
In deal news, Intel Corp. on Monday said it would sell its storage unit to South Korea-based Hynix for $9 billion. Intel shares were slightly higher in Tuesday trading, up 0.8%.
DOW FALLS 410 POINTS, S&P HAS BROAD RETREAT ON STIMULUS STALL
HOUSING ON FIRE
One day after the NAHB Housing Market Index for October hit a fresh record high with a reading of 85, traders will get even more data on the surging housing market.
Housing starts and building permits for October will be released, with economists looking for readings of 1.43 million and 1.51 million, respectively.
West Texas Intermediate crude oil moved slightly to $41.10 a barrel, while gold ticked lower to $1,909.60 an ounce.