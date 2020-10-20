P&G, Travelers results lift stock futures

Stock futures rebounded Tuesday as investors digested a basket of positive earnings results and as they await the outcome of stimulus talks.

STOCK FUTURES POP

Dow Jones futures were up 140 points, a gain of 0.5%, while the NASDAQ Composite and S&P 500 were both up 0.6%. The gains follow heavy selling on Monday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 28195.42 -410.89 -1.44% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11478.882835 -192.67 -1.65% SP500 S&P 500 3426.92 -56.89 -1.63%

PROCTER & GAMBLE, TRAVELERS

Dow components Procter & Gamble and Travelers were higher in pre-market trading after posting positive earnings results. P&G boosted its outlook, in part, due to demand for COVID-19 related products.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PG PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 141.91 -2.48 -1.72% TRV THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC. 111.84 -1.48 -1.31%

In politics, Tuesday is the self-imposed deadline set by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi who set a 48-hour deadline to reach an agreement. President Trump, upon landing in Arizona, blamed Pelosi for not wanting to do a stimulus bill, but Pelosi's chief of staff, Drew Hammill, said the speaker and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continued to narrow their differences.

EARNINGS ON TAP

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NFLX NETFLIX INC. 530.72 -0.07 -0.01% LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 383.71 -2.79 -0.72% SNAP SNAP INC. 28.66 +0.83 +2.98%

Other earnings to watch include Netflix Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp. and Snap Inc. are all reporting results.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UBS UBS GROUP AG 11.75 +0.13 +1.12% PM PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. 77.84 -1.43 -1.80% TXN TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED 150.76 -2.36 -1.54%

Investors will also get a look at UBS Group AG, Philip Morris International and Texas Instruments Inc., covering a wide swath of the global economy.

In deal news, Intel Corp. on Monday said it would sell its storage unit to South Korea-based Hynix for $9 billion. Intel shares were slightly higher in Tuesday trading, up 0.8%.

DOW FALLS 410 POINTS, S&P HAS BROAD RETREAT ON STIMULUS STALL

HOUSING ON FIRE

One day after the NAHB Housing Market Index for October hit a fresh record high with a reading of 85, traders will get even more data on the surging housing market.

Housing starts and building permits for October will be released, with economists looking for readings of 1.43 million and 1.51 million, respectively.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil moved slightly to $41.10 a barrel, while gold ticked lower to $1,909.60 an ounce.

