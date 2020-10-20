Expand / Collapse search
Trump says he wants a bigger coronavirus relief package than Pelosi's $2.2T proposal

'I want to do it even bigger than the Democrats,' Trump said

President Trump said Tuesday that he would support a coronavirus relief package with an even bigger price tag than Democrats' $2.2 trillion proposal as both parties rush to deliver aid to Americans ahead of the November election.

"Let me just explain," Trump said during an interview on "Fox & Friends." I want to do it even bigger than the Democrats. Not every Republican agrees, but they will. I want to do it even bigger, because this is money going to people who did not deserve what happened to them."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.