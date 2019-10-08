Expand / Collapse search
US stocks trade cautiously ahead of trade talks

By FOXBusiness
Bank of America ISG vice chairman and investment head Keith Banks on the effects of China trade on markets and investments.

U.S. equity futures were pointing to small gains when trading begins on Tuesday.

As the week progresses, traders say they will be keeping their eyes on headlines emerging from Washington, where high-level officials are set to meet to discuss the U.S. and China's trade relationship.

Talks on the deputy trade negotiator level enter a second day ahead of the chief negotiators joining on Thursday.

Chances for significant progress in resolving the dispute that is stunting global economic growth and spooking markets remain unclear, analysts say.

On Wall Street, the market extended its losing streak into a fourth week on Monday.

I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES26478.02-95.70-0.36%
SP500S&P 5002938.79-13.22-0.45%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX7956.293634-26.18-0.33%

The market is coming off a three-week skid following a mostly discouraging batch of economic data that stoked investors' worries that a slowdown in U.S. economic growth could worsen.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.4 percent and the Nasdaq dropped 0.3 percent.

The combination of uncertainty over the costly trade war between the U.S. and China and the impeachment inquiry unfolding in Washington is likely to continue to drag on the economy and weigh on markets.

Asian shares rose Tuesday with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.0 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.7 percent. Chinese markets resumed trading after a week-long holiday, with the Shanghai Composite climbing 0.5 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this article. 