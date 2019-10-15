Stocks rising ahead of bank earnings

U.S. equity futures are indicating a strong open when Wall Street opens for trading on Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

The three major futures indexes are pointing to a rise of 0.6 percent.

Traders have their eyes on the start of earnings season beginning with the banks.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo will also report before trading begins.

Wall Street ended a choppy day of trading on Monday with modest losses. Losses for consumer goods makers, utilities and technology stocks helped outweigh gains in banks and real estate companies. A 2 percent drop in crude oil prices also hurt energy stocks.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26787.36 -29.23 -0.11% SP500 S&P 500 2966.15 -4.12 -0.14% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8048.649481 -8.39 -0.10%

Stocks had rallied Friday as investors welcomed the signs of progress in the latest round of trade negotiations between the U.S. and China, but some of that enthusiasm already had faded by Monday morning.

The S&P 500 index slipped 0.1 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq gave up 0.1 Percent.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

European markets are higher. London's FTSE added 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX rose by 0.4 percent and France's CAC gained 0.5 percent.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped to close higher by 1.9 percent as Tokyo reopened from a public holiday and investors caught up on the news of a preliminary trade deal.

But optimism over the agreement appeared to be fading and markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai fell back.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Shanghai Composite index ended the day down 0.6 percent, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong finished the session slipping 0.1 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.