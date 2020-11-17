Stock futures mixed Walmart, Home Depot take spotlight

Stock futures were mixed on Tuesday morning, ahead of a barrage of economic data and earnings from Walmart and Home Depot.

Continue Reading Below

STOCK FUTURES MIXED, TESLA SURGES

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were lower by 219 points, a decline of 0.7%, while the S&P 500 was off more than 0.6%. The Nasdaq Composite bucked the trend, rising 0.2% helped by Tesla. The electric vehicle maker gained more than 6% on news it will be added to the S&P 500.

ELON MUSK'S TESLA BEING ADDED TO S&P 500

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 29950.44 +470.63 +1.60% SP500 S&P 500 3626.91 +41.76 +1.16% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11924.129079 +94.84 +0.80%

Walmart & Home Depot

Dow member Walmart reported strong results, beating expectations as e-commerce sales jumped 79%. Shares moved higher in the pre-market.

WALMART SEES CORONAVIRUS BOOST

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART INC. 152.44 +1.90 +1.26% HD THE HOME DEPOT INC. 279.57 +2.40 +0.87%

Home Depot shares were weaker despite a solid quarter. The home improvement chain noted expenses would rise by $1 billion as it works to bring on more employees.

The two Dow components have seen shares rise sharply during the year, aided in part by the coronavirus pandemic forcing shoppers to buy items online and a surge in home renovation.

On Monday, the Dow inched closer to the 30,000 level, gaining 1.6%, while the S&P 500 rose 1.17% to a fresh record and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.8%. Dow Transports and the Russell 2000 also secured fresh records.

DOW, S&P HIT RECORDS ON MODERNA'S COVID-19 VACCINE, TRANSPORTS AND SMALL CAPS FOLLOW SUIT

AMAZON PHARMACY

Amazon is getting into the pharmacy business, selling prescriptions, and other healthcare items. The move is pressuring shares of traditional drugstore chains.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,131.06 +2.25 +0.07% CVS CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 73.47 +2.47 +3.48% WBA WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC. 44.10 +1.39 +3.25%

AMAZON ENTER PHARMACY BUSINESS

ECONOMIC DATA

October retail sales fell short of expectations, rising 0.3% and 0.2%, excluding auto sales. Economists expected a rise of 0.5% and 0.5%, respectively.

Import prices for October came in at -0.1% and rose 0.1%, excluding oil. Export prices rose 0.2% and remained flat, excluding agriculture.

Industrial production for October is expected by economists' to rise 0.9%, while business inventories for September are expected to rise by 0.5%.

At 10 a.m., the NAHB Housing Market Index will be released, with an expected reading of 85.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

CRUDE DIPS

Crude oil slipped on Tuesday, falling slightly to $41.28 a barrel. Gold also declined, losing 0.1% to $1,886 an ounce.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE