Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Walmart

Walmart earnings surge as coronavirus pandemic boosts grocery, electronics sales

Retailer earned $5.1B, or an adjusted $1.34 per share

close
Strategic Wealth Partners President and CEO Mark Tepper on how coronavirus restrictions impact the economy and what to look for in the markets. video

‘Walmarts of the world will be fine,’ small businesses won't: Mark Tepper

Strategic Wealth Partners President and CEO Mark Tepper on how coronavirus restrictions impact the economy and what to look for in the markets.

Walmart Inc. said third-quarter profit soared 56% from a year ago as customers stocked up on health and wellness products, groceries and electronics amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer earned $5.1 billion, or an adjusted $1.34 per share, as revenue rose 5.2% to $134.7 billion. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refintiv were anticipating adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share on revenue of $132.2 billion.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
WMTWALMART INC.152.44+1.90+1.26%

“This was another strong quarter on the top and bottom line,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in a statement.

COSTCO'S DELIVERS BIG SPECIAL DIVIDEND

E-commerce sales spiked 79% year-over-year while comparable sales rose 6.4% versus the prior year.

The grocery category saw comparable sales increase by mid-single digits amid strong demand for pickup and delivery services. Meanwhile, health and wellness and general merchandise categories saw comparable sales grow by high-single digits.

The average U.S. ticket grew 24% from last year as the number of transactions fell by 14%.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Walmart shares were up 28% this year through Monday, outperforming the S&P 500's 12% gain.