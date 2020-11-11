Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Tech rebounds lifting stock futures, oil rising

Nasdaq appears poised to join the rally after a 2-day selloff

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for November 10

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Stock futures continued their upward trend Wednesday as the big-cap tech stocks recovered from a two-day selloff.

Continue Reading Below

STOCK FUTURES RISE

Nasdaq Composite futures rose 1%, while Dow Jones futures rose about 200 points a gain of 0.6%. The S&P 500 also saw a similar rise.

This comes as investors rotated into cyclical names on Tuesday giving the Dow a bounce.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX11553.855899-159.93-1.37%
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES29420.92+262.95+0.90%
SP500S&P 5003545.53-4.97-0.14%

European indices were also higher on Wednesday, with the STOXX Europe 60, German DAX, French CAC 40 and U.K. FTSE 100 all up roughly 0.6%.

OIL MARCHES UPWARD 

Oil hit the $42-per-barrel level ahead of the EIA's weekly oil data at 10:30 a.m. ET.

10-YEAR TREASURY YIELD 0.97%

U.S. bond markets are closed for Veterans Day. The 10-Year Treasury yield sits at 0.97%, its highest level since March.

DOW JUMPS 263 POINTS LED BY BOEING, CHEVRON AS OIL HITS $41 LEVEL

CHINA CRACKS DOWN ON TECH

Chinese technology names fell sharply after the Chinese government issued new regulations designed to curb their influence.

ALIBABA IN FOCUS AFTER CHINESE REGULATORS EYE MOVE

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
BABAALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD266.54-23.99-8.26%
BIDUBAIDU INC.143.25-0.94-0.65%
JDJD.COM INC80.08-4.78-5.63%

E-commerce giant Alibaba fell 9% on Tuesday despite the start of its annual shopping holiday known as Singles Day. Shares were down another 2% on Wednesday with similar declines for Baidu and JD.com.

WEEKLY LOOK AT HOUSING 

Wednesday will see the release of two weekly economic reports, the MBA mortgage application index and the EIA's crude oil inventory report.

Economists will get the latest look at the U.S. housing market, for the week ending Nov. 7, after the prior week showed a rise of 3.8%.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

GOLD SHINES 

In other commodities, gold fell 0.4% to $1,868.80 an ounce.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 