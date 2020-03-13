Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Stocks stage big comeback after worst day since 1987 crash

The S&P 500 plunged 9.5 percent Thursday, its biggest one-day drop since 1987's Black Monday

By FOXBusiness
close
President Trump discusses the impact of coronavirus on the U.S. economy and the potential for a payroll tax cut.video

Trump: Stock market will bounce back 'very big'

President Trump discusses the impact of coronavirus on the U.S. economy and the potential for a payroll tax cut.

U.S. equity markets opened sharply higher Friday, rebounding from their steepest single-day selloff since the Black Monday crash of 1987, as investors focus on economic stimulus packages at home and abroad.

Continue Reading Below

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1,246 points, or 5.9 percent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite jumped 5.3 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively. All three of the major averages lost at least 9.5 percent Thursday amid an avalanche of cancelations and postponement of large social gatherings and sporting events aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES22160.87+960.25+4.53%
SP500S&P 5002576.15+95.51+3.85%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX7481.215123+279.41+3.88%

Friday’s gains come as the U.S. Congress, which was supposed to recess on Friday, works overtime to pass a stimulus package and reports indicate Europe is set to announce measures on Monday that could amount to 1 percent of gross domestic product.

Some of the hardest-hit corners of the market were among the biggest gainers on Friday.

The cruise operators Carnival Cruise Corp., Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Royal Caribbean Cruises, which have collectively seen nearly $50 billion -- or over 70 percent of their value -- erased amid the selloff, all gained at least 20 percent early in the session before paring their gains.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
CCLCARNIVAL CORP.16.03+1.06+7.08%
NCLHNORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD.10.35+0.70+7.25%
RCLROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES30.60+0.33+1.09%

American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, which have all lost more than half their value, were up at least 10 percent.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AALAMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.14.49+1.04+7.73%
DALDELTA AIR LINES INC.36.59+2.88+8.54%
UALUNITED AIRLINES HLDG.38.80+1.72+4.64%

The online travel-booking sites Expedia and Booking Holdings also saw outsized gains.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
EXPEEXPEDIA GROUP, INC.66.02+0.98+1.51%
BKNGBOOKING HOLDINGS INC.1,324.48+44.08+3.44%

Bank stocks soared as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed 7 basis points to 0.922 percent and the yield curve steepened. Financial institutions make the majority of their money from the difference between interest paid to depositors -- who supply the money a bank lends -- and interest charged to borrowers.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
JPMJP MORGAN CHASE & CO.94.88+6.83+7.76%
BACBANK OF AMERICA CORP.22.35+1.84+8.96%
CCITIGROUP INC.47.07+3.81+8.81%
WFCWELLS FARGO & COMPANY28.43+1.23+4.52%

Big technology names, like Apple, Amazon and Tesla, were also in favor.

Meanwhile, the Walt Disney Company gained despite announcing the closure of both its Disney World and Disneyland theme parks.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AAPLAPPLE INC.262.21+13.98+5.63%
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.1,739.53+62.92+3.75%
TSLATESLA INC.566.07+5.52+0.98%
DISWALT DISNEY COMPANY98.58+6.77+7.37%

On the earnings front, Gap reported better-than-expected top- and bottom-line results, but warned it would take a $100 million revenue hit in the current quarter due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Elsewhere, Slack Technologies, the workplace-messaging platform expected to benefit from more employees using technology to connect as they work from home during the outbreak, gave a disappointing first-quarter revenue forecast.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GPSGAP11.01+0.94+9.29%
WORKSLACK TECHNOLOGIES INC.18.36-2.98-13.98%

European markets were sharply higher as Britain’s FTSE spiked 7.5 percent, France’s CAC rallied 7.9 percent and Germany’s DAX gained 7.2 percent.

Markets in Asia were under pressure with Japan’s Nikkei plunging 6.1 percent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite shed 1.1 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.