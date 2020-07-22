Stocks slip as US-China tensions escalate

U.S. equity markets slipped Wednesday after the U.S. ordered China to close its consulate in Houston and Beijing vowed to retaliate.

Continue Reading Below

The government said it ordered the closure to protect U.S. intellectual property and private information. Chinese officials were seen burning documents after the eviction was directed, according to local reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 31 points, or 0.12 percent, in the opening minutes of trading while the S&P 500 dropped 0.05 percent. The Nasdaq Composite see-sawed between incremental losses and gains.

Looking at stocks, China-based companies, including Alibaba, JD.com and Weibo lagged the broader market as tensions between Washington and Beijing flared.

Separately, the U.S. government has reached a $1.95 billion deal with Pfizer and BioNTech for 100 million doses of their experimental COVID-19 vaccine after it receives regulatory approval from the Food and Drug Administration. A Phase 2b/3 trial of the experimental vaccine, with human participants, is scheduled to begin later this month and will be ready for regulatory review as early as October 2020.

Looking at earnings, United Airlines posted a quarterly loss of $1.6 billion as operating revenue plunged 87 percent from a year ago. Over 6,000 employees have taken severance packages after the company announced earlier this month that up to 36,000 workers could be furloughed.

TESLA NEEDS TO PROVE ITS WORTH AFTER ELECTRIFYING STOCK-PRICE SURGE

Snap Inc. shares were sharply lower after the social-media company reported its net loss rose 28 percent from a year ago and its number of global daily active users fell short of Wall Street estimates.

Elsewhere, Best Buy said quarter-to-date sales were up 2.5 percent, bolstered by a 225 percent surge in online sales. The electronics retailer began allowing customers to shop without an appointment starting on July 15.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Las Vegas Sands, Microsoft and Tesla are set to report their quarterly results after the closing bell.

Looking at commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slid 56 cents to $41.36 a barrel while gold spiked $12.80 to $1856.70 an ounce and silver jumped 70 cents to $22.26 an ounce.

U.S. Treasurys ticked higher, pushing the yield on the 10-year note down by 1.6 basis points to 0.591 percent.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

European markets were lower across the board with France’s CAC pacing the decline, down 1.22 percent, while Britain’s FTSE and Germany’s DAX were weaker by 1.01 percent and 0.48 percent, respectively.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 2.25 percent and Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.58 percent while China’s Shanghai Composite bucked the trend, gaining 0.37 percent.