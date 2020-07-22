US secures 100 million doses of Pfizer, BioNTech experimental coronavirus vaccine

The U.S. government has reached a $1.95 billion deal with Pfizer and BioNTech for 100 million doses of their experimental COVID-19 vaccine. An additional 500 million doses can be acquired.

U.S. citizens will receive the vaccine for free, according to the agreement.

A Phase 2b/3 trial is scheduled to begin later this month and will be subject to regulatory review as early as October 2020. If successful, 100 million doses would be manufactured by the end of this year and possibly more than 1.3 billion would be produced in 2021.

