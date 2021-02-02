Dow, S&P, Nasdaq rise over 1% each, GameStop falls 60%
GameStop posts biggest stock slide ever
U.S. equity markets rallied Tuesday as bipartisan COVID-19 relief talks appeared to be making headway on Capitol Hill.
Continue Reading Below
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|30687.48
|+475.57
|+1.57%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3826.31
|+52.45
|+1.39%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|13612.777089
|+209.38
|+1.56%
Powered by
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 476 points, or 1.58%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.39% and 1.56%, respectively.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|GME
|GAMESTOP CORP
|90.00
|-135.00
|-60.00%
|AMC
|AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC
|7.82
|-5.48
|-41.20%
|BBBY
|BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
|25.38
|-4.88
|-16.13%
|BB
|BLACKBERRY LIMITED
|11.55
|-3.08
|-21.05%
Powered by
GameStop Corp. shares fell for the second session as bulls and bears continue to do battle in the highly volatile stock. Shares plunged 60% to their largest one-day percentage drop ever. Other recent high flyers, including AMC Entertainment Group, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and BlackBerry Ltd. were also under pressure.
In Washington, President Biden met with 10 Republican Senators on Monday afternoon to discuss their approximately $618 billion COVID-19 aid package that would extend a third round of stimulus checks to some Americans, grant an additional $300 a week in supplemental unemployment benefits through June and provide $50 billion for small businesses. He lunched with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen today who was also meeting with the Democratic caucus.
REDDIT TRADERS COULD KEEP TERRORIZING WALL STREET: GOLDMAN SACHS
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|UPS
|UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.
|160.29
|+4.03
|+2.58%
|FDX
|FEDEX CORPORATION
|242.43
|+3.15
|+1.32%
Powered by
Looking at corporate and earnings news, United Parcel Services Inc. said adjusted quarterly profit rose 27% year over year as the e-commerce boom fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a surge in home-delivery demand. The company also received a boost from its role in delivering COVID-19 vaccines.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|PFE
|PFIZER INC.
|34.99
|-0.80
|-2.24%
Powered by
Pfizer Inc. forecast $15 billion in sales from the COVID-19 vaccine it is producing along with BioNTech and raised its full-year outlook. Prior quarter sales from the vaccine were one-third of what was expected.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|CVS
|CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
|71.83
|+0.37
|+0.52%
|COST
|COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
|355.58
|+5.06
|+1.44%
|WMT
|WALMART INC.
|140.79
|+1.53
|+1.10%
|WBA
|WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC.
|48.44
|-0.39
|-0.80%
Powered by
U.S. pharmacies including CVS, Costco, Walmart, Walgreens and others are expected to start receiving COVID-10 vaccines next week.
In deal news, Uber is buying alcohol delivery app Drizly for $1.1 billion.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|UBER
|UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC.
|56.46
|+3.70
|+7.01%
Powered by
CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the deal is an example of the company's push to diversify into new areas.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|XOM
|EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
|45.63
|+0.71
|+1.58%
|CVX
|CHEVRON CORP.
|87.05
|+0.58
|+0.67%
Powered by
Exxon Mobil Corp. announced an additional $3 billion of expense reductions and reported its first annual loss in 40 years as the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a sharp drop in demand for oil and gas. The oil giant also created a “Low Carbon Emissions” unit that will help reduce greenhouse gases by up to 20% by 2025. The oil giant reportedly held talks with rival Chevron during the height of the pandemic last year, as reported by the WSJ.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|HOG
|HARLEY DAVIDSON
|33.26
|-6.89
|-17.16%
Powered by
Meanwhile, Harley-Davidson Inc. unveiled its five-year turnaround plan called “The Hardwire” as shipments to dealers plunged 32% from a year ago to their lowest level since 1997. Annual retail sales, meanwhile, sank 17% to the weakest since 1998.
Elsewhere, Tesla Inc. announced it would recall 134,951 Model S and Model X vehicles after a U.S. regulator warned their touchscreen displays could fail.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|TSLA
|TESLA INC.
|872.79
|+32.98
|+3.93%
Powered by
Tech giants Alphabet Inc. and Amazon Inc. will report their quarterly results after the closing bell.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AMZN
|AMAZON.COM INC.
|3,380.00
|+37.12
|+1.11%
|GOOGL
|ALPHABET INC.
|1,919.12
|+26.05
|+1.38%
Powered by
In commodities, silver plunged $3.014, or 10%, to $23.38 an ounce a day after posting their largest gain in almost 12 years. Elsewhere in the space, gold fell $30.30 to $1,830.50 an ounce and West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped $1.21 to $54.76 a barrel.
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
Overseas markets were higher across the board with France’s CAC 40 leading the advance in Europe, trading up 1.86%, while Germany’s DAX 30 and Britain’s FTSE 100 climbed 1.56% and 0.78%, respectively.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 1.23%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rallied 0.97% and China’s Shanghai Composite index added 0.81%.