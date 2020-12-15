Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Stocks climb as new coronavirus relief package emerges

S&P 500 looks to snap four-day skid

close
The Leuthold Group Chief Investment Strategist Jim Paulsen discusses mega-cap growth stocks and cyclicals. video

How can you benefit from mega-cap growth or cyclical stocks?

The Leuthold Group Chief Investment Strategist Jim Paulsen discusses mega-cap growth stocks and cyclicals.

U.S. equity markets gained Tuesday morning as investors weighed the latest proposal for COVID-19 relief.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES29987.31+125.76+0.42%
SP500S&P 5003671.23+23.74+0.65%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX12523.857639+83.82+0.67%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was higher by 175 points, or 0.59%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.73% and 0.82%, respectively. The early advance has the benchmark S&P 500 on track to snap its four-day losing streak, the longest since September.

A group of bipartisan lawmakers put forth two bills, totaling $908 billion, for coronavirus relief. The plan includes a $748 billion package that extends an additional $300 billion for Paycheck Protection Program loans and gives an extra $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits. A second bill, totaling $160 billion, grants aid to state and local governments and provides protections for businesses.

$300 BILLION OF M&A TO BE UNLEASHED BY BLANK-CHECK DEALS

Looking at stocks, Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine has no specific safety concerns that would preclude emergency use authorization approval, according to a briefing published by U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff. Data from the vaccine’s clinical study will be reviewed Thursday.

MODERNA GETS FAVORABLE FDA VACCINE NOD AHEAD OF FORMAL APPROVAL

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
MRNAMODERNA INC.148.79-6.28-4.05%

Shares of companies benefitting most from a reopening of the economy, including airlines and cruise operators were broadly higher.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
JETSETF SERIES SOLUTIONS US GLOBAL JETS ETF22.59+0.01+0.05%
CCLCARNIVAL CORP.20.48-0.46-2.20%
RCLROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES72.22-1.81-2.45%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Elsewhere, Apple Inc. asked suppliers to increase iPhone production by 30% in the first half of 2021 to 96 million units, according to a Nikkei report citing people familiar with the matter.  Chip stocks also rose in tandem.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AAPLAPPLE INC.126.64+4.86+3.99%
AMDADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC.97.47+2.69+2.84%
XLNXXILINX INC.153.38+4.35+2.92%

In mergers and acquisitions, Eli Lily & Co. reached an agreement to buy Prevail Therapeutics for $1.06 billion, or $22.50 per share.

CEO David Ricks told FOX Business the company is "quite interested in gene therapy" as the deal gives the drugmaker a leading treatment for Parkinson's disease.

Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks argues his company has ‘one of the freshest portfolios of products’ in the pharmaceutical industry amid acquisition of Prevail Therapeutics.Video

The deal represents an 80% premium to where Prevail shares settled Monday.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
LLYELI LILLY & COMPANY161.11+3.25+2.06%
PRVLPREVAIL THERAPEUTICS INC.22.98+10.48+83.84%

Energy majors Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. gained as West Texas Intermediate crude oil added 26 cents to $47.25 per barrel, trading near its highest level since March.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
XOMEXXON MOBIL CORPORATION42.52+0.29+0.70%
CVXCHEVRON CORP.89.75+0.33+0.37%

Meanwhile, gold climbed $21.90 to $1,854 an ounce.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 was trading lower by 0.4% while France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX 30 were higher by 0.28% and 0.94%, respectively.

Asian markets ended lower across the board with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng losing 0.69%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 0.16% and China’s Shanghai Composite slipping 0.06%.