Stocks claw to record highs as equipment orders boom
Signed contracts for luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers surged 26% last month
Stocks climbed to record highs Wednesday as investors sifted through positive news on the U.S. economy and a number of corporate earnings reports.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 53 points, or 0.18%, in the opening minutes of trading while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were higher by 0.11% and 0.48%, respectively, after finishing Tuesday's session in record territory.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|28228.64
|-19.80
|-0.07%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3448.06
|+4.44
|+0.13%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|11528.005767
|+61.53
|+0.54%
Looking at the economy, durable goods orders jumped 11.2% month over month in July, outpacing the 4.3% increase that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. Durable goods excluding transportation, a category where big-ticket items can skew data, rose 2.4%, also topping estimates.
In stocks, Apple Inc. shares received a $600 price target, up from $515, at Wedbush Securities, due to the upcoming supercycle that will see 350 million iPhones become eligible for an upgrade to the iPhone 12.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will eliminate a total of 2,800 corporate and retail jobs as part of a restructuring plan that will generate annual pre-tax savings of $150 million.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AAPL
|APPLE INC.
|504.50
|+5.20
|+1.04%
|BBY
|BEST BUY
|112.08
|-0.56
|-0.50%
|CRM
|SALESFORCE.COM
|258.81
|+42.76
|+19.79%
Salesforce.com Inc. reported record sales and raised its full-year outlook as the work-from-home environment caused by COVID-19 boosted demand for cloud-computing services. The business-software provider will be a member of the blue-chip Dow beginning on Monday.
Luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc. said signed contracts soared 26% to a quarterly record of 2,833 units as low interest rates and an undersupply of homes provided a boost.
Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. posted record earnings and sales as customers splurged on home-fitness products amid the pandemic. The sporting goods retailer said digital sales were up 194% from last year.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|TOL
|TOLL BROTHERS
|45.27
|-0.78
|-1.69%
|DKS
|DICKS SPORTING
|51.15
|+4.47
|+9.59%
Nordstrom Inc.'s digital sales slid 5% from a year ago as the department store pushed back its Anniversary Sale from the second to the third quarter. Both earnings and revenue fell short of expectations.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|JWN
|NORDSTROM
|14.93
|-0.61
|-3.96%
West Texas Intermediate crude oil gained 16 cents to $43.54 per barrel as Hurricane Laura strengthened ahead of its expected Thursday morning landfall on the Texas-Louisiana border, raising the risk of disruption to the country's oil supply. Gold, meanwhile, rose $18.30 to $1,941.40 an ounce.
U.S. Treasurys were under modest selling pressure, causing the yield on the 10-year note to climb by 3.4 basis points to 0.714%.
In Europe, France's CAC rose 0.31% while Germany's DAX added 0.29%; Britain's FTSE slipped 0.23%.
Asian markets finished mixed, with China’s Shanghai Composite sliding 1.3%, Japan’s Nikkei slipping 0.03% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edging up 0.02%.