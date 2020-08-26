Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Dick's Sporting Goods delivers record earnings, sales as coronavirus fuels home-fitness boom

Digital sales soared 194%

close
The NPD Group chief retail analyst Marshal Cohen on how retailers are being impacted by the coronavirus, specifically missing out on the back-to-school shopping season, which used to be the second-biggest retail period of the year for many brands.video

Coronavirus leads consumers to spend on tangible items, not experiences: Retail analyst

The NPD Group chief retail analyst Marshal Cohen on how retailers are being impacted by the coronavirus, specifically missing out on the back-to-school shopping season, which used to be the second-biggest retail period of the year for many brands.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. reported record earnings and sales in the three months through June amid strong demand for health and fitness products as customers sheltered at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

The Coraopolis, Penn.-based sporting goods retailer earned $276.8 million, or an adjusted $3.21 per share, recouping $28 million of inventory write-downs recorded in the first quarter. Net sales rose 20% year over year to $2.71 billion.

The results outpaced the adjusted earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $2.46 billion that Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
DKSDICKS SPORTING46.67-1.14-2.38%

“During this pandemic, the importance of health and fitness has accelerated and participation in socially distant, outdoor activities has increased,” CEO Edward Stack said in a statement. “There has also been a greater shift toward athletic and active lifestyle product with people spending more time working and exercising at home.”

Sales at stores opened at least 12 months jumped 21% from a year ago as online sales soared 194%, including curbside pickup. Both average ticket and transactions grew versus last year, as did sales in three primary categories of hardlines, apparel and footwear.

About 15% of locations were closed during the quarter.

Dick’s ended the second quarter with $1.1 billion cash and zero outstanding borrowings under its $1.855 billion credit facility.

The company withdrew its 2020 outlook in March due to uncertainty caused by COVID-19 and did not provide an update.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Dick’s shares fell 5.7% year-to-date through Tuesday, lagging the S&P 500’s 6.59% gain.