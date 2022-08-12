US opens probe into 1.7 million Ford vehicles over brake hose recall

U.S. auto safety regulators said Friday they are investigating whether a 2020 Ford Motor Co recall for vehicles with front brake hoses rupturing prematurely is adequate.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR CO. 15.82 +0.32 +2.06%

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is opening a recall query into 1.7 million U.S. Ford 2013-2018 model year Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars after receiving 50 complaints alleging front brake hose failures. Ford recalled 488,000 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX vehicles in 2020 in the United States for brake hose failures.

FORD RECALLING 488K US VEHICLES OVER FRONT BRAKE HOSE ISSUE

Ford said it would cooperate with NHTSA's probe. NHTSA said many complaints reported brake hoses are rupturing, leaking brake fluid and occurring with little or no warning. The safety agency said it is aware of one alleged crash as a result of a failed brake hose.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS