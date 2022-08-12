Expand / Collapse search
US opens probe into 1.7 million Ford vehicles over brake hose recall

The inquiry covers Ford 2013-2018 Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars

U.S. auto safety regulators said Friday they are investigating whether a 2020 Ford Motor Co recall for vehicles with front brake hoses rupturing prematurely is adequate.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is opening a recall query into 1.7 million U.S. Ford 2013-2018 model year Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars after receiving 50 complaints alleging front brake hose failures. Ford recalled 488,000 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX vehicles in 2020 in the United States for brake hose failures.

The blue oval logo of Ford Motor Company is shown over a row of unsold 2021 Escapes at a dealership in east Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski / AP Newsroom)

Ford said it would cooperate with NHTSA's probe. NHTSA said many complaints reported brake hoses are rupturing, leaking brake fluid and occurring with little or no warning. The safety agency said it is aware of one alleged crash as a result of a failed brake hose.

