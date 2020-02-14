Expand / Collapse search
Industrials

US January industrial output falls on weather, Boeing drop

Reuters
Manufacturers will have to lift production in 2020: Economist

First Trust Advisors chief economist Brian Wesbury and Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management president and CEO Phil Blancato discuss how companies are giving employees higher paychecks in order to fill job openings.

WASHINGTON -- U.S. industrial production fell 0.3% in January as unseasonably warm weather held down the output of utilities and Boeing Co slowed production of civilian aircraft, the Federal Reserve said on Friday.

The Fed said manufacturing production fell 0.1% in January, matching forecasts, but December’s manufacturing output was revised lower to a 0.1% gain from a previously reported 0.2% gain.

Overall industrial output for December was revised downward to a 0.4% reduction from a previously reported 0.3% drop.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast industrial output would fall 0.2% in January, with manufacturing output forecast to be down 0.1%. On an annualized basis, production at factories fell 0.8% in January, mirroring the annualized drop in overall industrial production.US MANUFACTURING WEAKEST IN A DECADE

Production of aerospace and miscellaneous transportation equipment fell 7.4% in January after a 0.5% increase in December, the Fed said. The drop reflects Boeing’s halt this year of its grounded 737 MAX aircraft.

This was somewhat offset by a rise in vehicle assemblies to 11.29 million units on an annualized basis. Manufacturing output excluding motor vehicles and parts fell 0.3% in January.

Capacity usage at factories, mines and utilities fell to 76.8%, the lowest since September 2017, from 77.1% in December.

U.S. utility production fell 4.0% in January after a 6.2% drop in December, while output at mines rose 1.2% in January after a 1.5% increase in December.