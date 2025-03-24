United increases airport lounge fees to counter overcrowding

United Airlines announced Monday that it's increasing the fees on its rewards cards that allow access to its airport lounges and offering new perks to cardholders.

The cost of an individual United Club membership is being increased from $650 or 85,000 reward miles to $750 or 94,000 miles a year. Only the passholder will be able to access the United Club lounge network.

It's also creating a new "All Access" membership tier that lets customers bring up to two guests into the company's airport lounge at a cost of $1,400 or 175,000 miles.

The changes take effect for new signups beginning Monday, though existing members will keep their current terms until their membership expires.

Existing card members will be able to access new benefits immediately, with their annual fees set to change at their next annual renewal date on or after Aug. 1, 2025.

United also updated fees and other benefits for its cardholders, with the United Explorer card annual fee rising from $95 to $150, with an additional $60 rideshare credit.

The United Quest card's annual fee rises from $250 to $350 with $100 in rideshare credits plus a pair of upgrades to seats with more legroom and $200 in annual United travel credits that can be used for flights.

The United Club Card will have a $695 annual fee, up from $525, including a lounge membership valued at $750 along with $150 in rideshare credits and a complimentary Instacart+ membership.

Airlines such as United have seen an increase in demand for lounge access in the years following the COVID pandemic, as volumes of travelers passing through airports rebounded and members sought access to exclusive amenities.

Members enroll through frequent-flyer programs or airlines' co-branded credit cards, which generate an additional revenue stream for the companies.