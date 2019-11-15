Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

United Airlines

United delays return of Boeing 737 Max

United has 14 Max jets

Associated Press
close
FOX Business’ Susan Li reports that United Airlines decided to remove the Boeing 737 Max from its flying schedule. video

United Airlines extends Boeing Max 737 flight cancellations until September: Report

FOX Business’ Susan Li reports that United Airlines decided to remove the Boeing 737 Max from its flying schedule.

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines is removing the grounded Boeing 737 Max from its schedule until March 4, two months longer than previously planned.

Continue Reading Below

The change follows similar moves by American and Southwest, and reflects further delays in Boeing’s work to fix the plane after two deadly crashes.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES DELAYS BOEING 737 MAX RETURN

United said Friday that without the planes, it will cancel 56 flights a day in January, February and early March, down from 93 a day this month.

Stocks in this Article

UALUNITED AIRLINES HLDG.
$92.92
+0.40 (+0.43%)
AALAMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
$29.05
+0.28 (+0.96%)
LUVSOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
$57.88
+0.25 (+0.43%)

United has 14 Max jets. All Max planes have been grounded since March, after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Boeing is fixing flight-control software and computers that played a role in the crashes. Boeing expects regulators to approve changes in pilot-training in January, clearing the way for U.S. airlines to resume Max flights with passengers.