Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

United Airlines
Published

United Airlines hikes checked bag fees, following lead of American Airlines, Jet Blue

United Airlines economy passengers will pay $40 for a first checked bag

close
Capt. Dennis Tajer rips Boeing's safety culture in response to Alaska Air cabin door incident. video

American Airlines pilot to Boeing: Stop acting like a plane manufacturer and be one

Capt. Dennis Tajer rips Boeing's safety culture in response to Alaska Air cabin door incident.

United Airlines announced Friday it is raising baggage fees, following a similar move earlier this week by American Airlines and Jet Blue.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, United Airlines said that they are raising checked bag fees for customers traveling in North America.

Economy class passengers on domestic United Airlines flights will now pay an additional $5, raising the cost for their first checked bag to $40. 

The fee for a second checked bag will also increase to $45 in advance online, and $50 at the airport.

AMERICAN AIRLINES RAISES CHECKED LUGGAGE FEES

United Airlines bags

Juan Chavez handles baggage as it comes off an aircraft upon landing at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.  (Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle via Getty Images / File / Getty Images)

The new policy is effective for tickets purchased on or after Saturday, Feb. 24, the airline said.

The Chicago-based airlines said that they have not raised their bag fees for fours years.

United Chase credit card holders, MileagePlus Premier members, active military members and customers traveling in premium cabins can still check a bag for free, the airline said.

United Airlines airplanes

United Airlines airplanes proceed to a runway at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J.  (Gary Hershorn / Getty Images File / Getty Images)

The airlines noted that they are updating all of their mainline aircraft with new, larger bins designed to hold more carry-on bags.

UNITED AIRLINES FIRST US-BASED CARRIER TO REVIVE FLIGHTS TO ISRAEL FOLLOWING HORROS OF HAMAS TERRORIST ATTACK

Passenger drop off their baggage

Passengers drop off their baggage in the C Terminal at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.  (Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle via Getty Images / File / Getty Images)

The news comes as American Airlines, Alaska Air and Jet Blue all recently raised baggage fees.

According to an annual report from IdeaWorks Co. and CarTrawler, the top 20 global airlines made more than $33 billion in revenue from bag fees last year.

Baggage fees, according to the report, are seen as a "significant component of ancillary revenue" to help carriers offset other costs. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In 2023, the $33 billion accounted for about 4.1% of global airline revenue in 2023. It was also an increase of 15% from the $29 billion the companies collected in 2022.