United Airlines first US-based carrier to revive flights to Israel following horrors of Hamas terrorist attack

United Airlines announced plans to resume flights to Israel on Wednesday, making it the first American carrier to resume service since the deadly Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks.

In a statement, the Chicago-based airline said that they plan to resume the daily route from New York/Newark to Tel Aviv in March.

The airline said that the first two flights, March 2 and 4, will stop at Munich International Airport in Switzerland to, "ensure all service providers are ready to support non-stop service to and from Newark."

United Airlines said that their "goal" is to fully resume daily nonstop service to Israel on March 6 from Newark, New Jersey.

Prior to the Oct. 7 attacks, United flew nonstop to Tel Aviv from its hubs in San Francisco, Washington Dulles, and Chicago O'Hare, but said it does not plan to restart those flights until at least this fall.

American Airlines and Delta also suspended flights to Israel after the attacks, with Delta recently announcing plans to resume flights on May 1.

In a LinkedIn post, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said that the decision came after "tireless collaboration between security experts and government officials."

"This is the first step in restoring passenger and cargo service and comes after tireless collaboration between security experts and government officials, as well as the Air Line Pilots Association and the Association of Flight Attendants, to develop protocols to ensure our employees and customers are safe and well-informed," Kirby said.

Non-American airlines, including Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian, Aegean and Air France have also begun resuming flights to Tel Aviv.