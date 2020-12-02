United Airlines, American halt non-stop flights to Shanghai

American Airlines Group Inc and United Airlines said on Tuesday they halted non-stop flights to Shanghai from the United States and included Seoul on the route.

Continue Reading Below

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We started operating passenger service from DFW (Dallas/Fort Worth) to PVG (Shanghai Pudong) on Nov. 11 through Seoul (ICN) due to testing requirements for crews," American Airlines said, adding that its cargo flights are also continuing to operate through Seoul for the same reason.

AIRLINES PREPARING TO TRANSPORT CORONAVIRUS VACCINES FACE 'HUGELY COMPLEX LOGISTICAL

"We adjusted service between San Francisco and Shanghai to now include a stop in Seoul, South Korea for a crew change as we did earlier this year," United Airlines spokesman Jonathan Guerin said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 14.27 +0.14 +0.99% UAL UNITED AIRLINES HLDG. 45.32 +0.27 +0.60%

The plan to pause operations comes following reports of lengthy waits facing airline crews upon arrival, limited local accommodations and restrictions on their movement in China.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)