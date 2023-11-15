Uber bolstering safety measures for drivers amid carjacking surge

Uber Technologies is expanding its safety measures to protect drivers amid a spike in carjackings across the country and a string of high-profile attacks.

The ride-sharing company announced this week it will "significantly" expand a program that verifies a rider's identity either using data sources or documentation starting next year, saying the motivation behind the move is to give drivers "more peace of mind before accepting a trip request."

"We want every driver and courier to know that we are listening to their needs and taking action," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement.

The move comes after the FBI reported carjackings surged more than 8% last year nationwide, and crime stats from major cities indicate the problem is even worse in 2023.

In Washington, D.C., carjackings are up this year more than 100% compared to same time last year, with 870 reported so far according to data from the city's Metropolitan Police. Recent incidents show Uber drivers can be vulnerable targets.

FOX 5 in Washington, D.C., reported that police arrested three boys, ages 12, 14 and 15 years old, last week for allegedly assaulting and stealing the car of a ride-hail driver. According to the police report, the kids arranged to be picked up in a Capitol Hill neighborhood and carjacked the victim when he arrived.

Verifying the identities of the alleged perpetrators might have prevented the attack.

An Uber driver also told FOX 5 last month she was carjacked by a teen after refusing to let him bring his dog on a ride.

New Orleans has also seen a series of attacks on ride-share drivers. Nola.com reported that last month, three ride-share drivers in the city were carjacked in a single day, and another was stabbed to death by a rider in March.

In addition to the expansion of the rider-verification program, Uber will also allow drivers to review deactivation decisions and is taking steps to protect drivers from false allegations and unfair ratings from riders.