Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

New York City
Published

NYC Uber Eats driver accused of fleeing after hitting 9-year-old boy who just got off bus

Uber says 'reported details are reprehensible,' NYPD searching for driver

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for November 8

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

A 9-year-old boy in New York City is recovering after being struck by a food delivery driver in an alleged hit-and-run Wednesday night.

The delivery driver was on two wheels at the time, working for Uber Eats and taking food from a pizza shop on Harrison Avenue in Brooklyn.  

A driver's dashcam video shared with FOX 5 New York shows the incident happening around 5:30 p.m. after the child had gotten off a school bus.

The Uber Eats driver did not stay on scene and took off after the collision. 

NYC UPPER EAST SIDE COFFEE SHOP BARISTAS WALK OUT AFTER OWNER POSTS SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL

Food Uber Eats delivery driver had picked up

The food an Uber Eats delivery driver picked up sits in the street after a hit-and-run involving a school child. (FOX 5 NY)

The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he was last said to be in stable condition.

The New York Police Department is investigating the incident. No suspect description has been released, but officers know the restaurant and delivery company involved.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC. 49.37 -0.13 -0.26%

LANDLORD TORCHES NEW YORK HOME AFTER TENANTS STOP PAYING RENT, BECOME SQUATTERS: AUTHORITIES

School bus Uber Eats hit-and-run

The school bus the 9-year-old boy just got off of before the collision remains at the scene. (FOX 5 NY)

Crime scene tape Uber Eats hit-and-run

NYPD uses crime scene tape to block off the hit-and-run area during the investigation. (FOX 5 NY)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"The reported details are reprehensible, and our thoughts are with the young boy and his family as he recovers. We have a team of former law enforcement professionals who are on call to work with police 24-7 and we are currently assisting law enforcement with their investigation," a statement from an Uber spokesperson reads.