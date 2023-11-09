NYC Uber Eats driver accused of fleeing after hitting 9-year-old boy who just got off bus

A 9-year-old boy in New York City is recovering after being struck by a food delivery driver in an alleged hit-and-run Wednesday night.

The delivery driver was on two wheels at the time, working for Uber Eats and taking food from a pizza shop on Harrison Avenue in Brooklyn.

A driver's dashcam video shared with FOX 5 New York shows the incident happening around 5:30 p.m. after the child had gotten off a school bus.

The Uber Eats driver did not stay on scene and took off after the collision.

The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he was last said to be in stable condition.

The New York Police Department is investigating the incident. No suspect description has been released, but officers know the restaurant and delivery company involved.

"The reported details are reprehensible, and our thoughts are with the young boy and his family as he recovers. We have a team of former law enforcement professionals who are on call to work with police 24-7 and we are currently assisting law enforcement with their investigation," a statement from an Uber spokesperson reads.