UAW members to picket at GM dealerships as strike approaches one month

United Auto Workers members will bring their picket lines to General Motors dealerships — not just plants — starting on Monday when the nationwide strike marks its 29th day, a source familiar with negotiations told FOX Business exclusively.

"As you could imagine, UAW members are getting really frustrated with GM's stubbornness. ... This is in light of the increase in strike pay which has given UAW GM workers new energy to keep on striking GM until workers get a fair contract," the source said.

The striking workers plan to distribute leaflets at the dealerships, as well.

The UAW board voted on Saturday to bump up workers' strike pay by $25 a week and allow them to take part-time jobs and still qualify for the benefit.

Starting on Sunday, workers who perform picket duty will get $275 a week in strike pay. Strike pay was $250 a week and was already set to rise to $275 in 2020.

The UAW lashed out at GM on Friday, accusing it of undermining its good-faith efforts to end the strike.

"The company's strategy from day one has been to play games at the expense of the workers," the UAW said in a statement out Friday. "It has released half-truths, ripped away health care in the middle of the night and it reverted to previously weak and unacceptable proposals in response to the UAW’s comprehensive solutions."

The harsh language comes after GM sent a letter earlier Friday to its employees, updating them on its new offer to the UAW.

The automaker said that on Oct. 7 it presented an updated offer to the UAW, which would increase compensation and preserve health care benefits without raising out-of-pocket expenses. The offer also gives workers enhanced profit-sharing with unlimited upside and improves their ratification bonus. Temporary workers would also receive a clear path to permanent employment.

