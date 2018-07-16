U.S. stock futures rise ahead of Trump-Putin summit

Stock futures are rising, indicating a possible third straight day of gains as President Trump and Russian President Putin meet in Helsinki, Finland.

Dow Jones futures were rising by 0.29%. The S&P 500 added 0.12% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.18%.

The latest indictments of Russian intelligence officers in Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election will put extra tension on this meeting between the two most powerful leaders in the world.

Asian shares were lower on Monday after data from China showed the world's second-largest economy slowed slightly in the second quarter, and as investors remain cautious over the impact of the heated Sino-U.S. trade war.

China's economy grew 6.7 percent in the second quarter of 2018, in line with market expectations, and cooling a bit from the 6.8 percent growth registered in each of the previous three quarters.

Shanghai Composite closed own 0.6%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was off 0.4%.

Japan’s markets were closed for a holiday.

U.S. stocks wrapped a winning week on Friday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing above the psychologically significant 25,000-point milestone, a one-month high. The S&P 500, the broadest measure of stocks, reached a 5-month high and the Nasdaq Composite even better, sitting at a record. A string of new records for some big tech names helped drive the momentum as Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook and Google each hit all-time highs Friday.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25019.41 +94.52 +0.38% SP500 S&P 500 2801.31 +3.02 +0.11% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7825.9762 +2.06 +0.03%

Earnings season for the banks started on Friday.

JPMorgan Chase’s second-quarter earnings and revenue topped analysts’ expectations, Citigroup beat on earnings but missed on revenue while Wells Fargo missed on both earnings and revenue.

Bank earnings continue on Monday with results from Bank of America before the bell. After the bell results will be released from Netflix.

On the economic front, reports are due on retail sales and empire manufacturing.

FOX Business’ Leia Klingel contributed to this article.