Trump, Putin summit: Top economic issues

President Trump is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland on Monday, for a summit where some key economic concerns could come into focus.

From Putin’s perspective, sanction relief has been a top concern. The U.S. imposed a slew of sanctions on Moscow beginning in 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine. Additional sanctions were imposed after U.S. intelligence officials concluded that Russia had interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

In April, the Trump administration designated seven oligarchs and their 12 companies, along with 17 senior Russian government officials for engaging “in a range of malign activity around the globe.” The world’s second largest aluminum company, Rusal, was among the companies sanctioned at that time. Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska—who is also sanctioned – stepped down as director of Rusal and agreed to reduce his stake in the company in an effort to get the sanctions against the aluminum giant lifted.

While experts are not necessarily expecting any change in sanction policy to come out of this summit, discussions could pave the way for future negotiations.

On behalf of the U.S., Trump could ask for Putin’s help in the effort to denuclearize the Korean peninsula. For the most part, Moscow has refused to go along with global measures to put an economic squeeze on the rogue nation.

While China has by far the most economic influence over Pyongyang, Russia’s compliance with the international effort would be beneficial. Russia is one of the top countries where North Korea imports goods from, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity. Russia was also believed to have been helping North Korea ship coal last year, in violation of United Nations sanctions. Coal exports from Pyongyang have been banned since August 2017 in an effort to cut funding for the country’s nuclear program.