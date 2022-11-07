Expand / Collapse search
Tyson Foods CFO arrested for public intoxication, trespassing after found asleep in stranger's home

John R. Tyson has been on the job for less than 2 months

Tyson Foods chief financial officer John R. Tyson was arrested over the weekend after police say they discovered him asleep in a stranger's home.

Mr. Tyson, 32, was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespass in the early hours of Sunday morning after Fayetteville, Arkansas, police responded to a burglary call from a "college age" woman who said she had just arrived home to find a man she did not know asleep in her bed, according to the preliminary police report.

tyson foods john r tyson

Tyson Foods CFO John R. Tyson arrested over the weekend for public intoxication and criminal trespass. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Police entered the home and found the suspect asleep in the back bedroom, and pulled his identification from his clothes, which were lying on the floor.

The officer said he woke Tyson up, but the executive did not verbally respond and tried to go back to sleep. The report described Tyson's movements as "sluggish and uncoordinated."

John Tyson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 21: John R. Tyson, EVP, Strategy and Chief Sustainability Officer, Tyson Foods; speaks on stage during The Fight for Food: Value Chains and Partnerships at The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Concordia Summit) / Getty Images)

The police report said there was an "odor of intoxicants coming from Tyson's breath and person," and he was arrested due to his apparent "level of intoxication" and his "unlawful presence in the house" where the occupants did not know him.

Tyson was promoted to CFO in late September, after joining the company in 2019. Prior to joining Tyson, he held various roles in investment banking, private equity, and venture capital, including at J.P. Morgan.

He is the son of Tyson Foods board chair John H. Tyson, and the great-grandson of Tyson founder John W. Tyson.

Tyson HQ sign in Arkansas

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2006, file photo, a car passes in front of a Tyson Foods Inc., sign at Tyson headquarters in Springdale, Ark.  (AP Photo/April L. Brown, File) / AP Newsroom)

A Tyson Food spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement, "We’re aware of the incident and as this is a personal matter, we have no additional comment."

Tyson is not the only company executive to get into recent trouble in Arkansas. Beyond Meat suspended its former Chief Operating Officer, Doug Ramsey, in September following his arrest for allegedly biting a man's nose during an altercation folloing a college football game in Fayetteville. He left the company a month later.