Albertsons' $4B dividend payout put on hold by court

Albertson's $4 billion dividend payment that was due to investors on Monday has been put on hold.

Washington's King County court has granted a nationwide temporary restraining order, according to a Tweet from State Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

"We'll be back in court Nov. 10 seeking an injunction to keep the dividend on hold while our lawsuit continues," Ferguson said in a tweet.

Last month, supermarket operator Kroger announced its intension to buy Albertsons in a $25 billion deal.

ALBERTSONS ASKED BY STATE AGS TO DELAY DISTRIBUTION OF SPECIAL DIVIDEND

As part of the deal, Albertsons announced a payout of a "special cash dividend" of up to $4 billion to its shareholders, funded by $2.5 billion in cash on hand and borrowing the rest, with a payment date of Nov. 7.

Ferguson filed a lawsuit on Tuesday to block Albertsons from paying dividends to shareholders before closure of its proposed merger with Kroger.

KROGER, ALBERTSONS TO MERGE IN $24.6B DEAL

The attorneys general of Washington D.C., California and Illinois also filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in a federal court seeking to block the dividend payment.

They alleged the proposed dividend was in violation of federal and state antitrust laws by rendering Albertsons less able to compete effectively with other supermarkets.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ACI ALBERTSONS COMPANIES 20.92 +0.47 +2.30% KR THE KROGER CO. 47.22 +0.66 +1.42%

They also raised concerns that it would make the retailer strapped for cash after the payout, adding that it would hamper the company's ability to price competitively and maintain staffing and staff wages and benefits.

WHEN GROCERY GIANTS MERGE, CONSUMERS BENEFIT

Albertsons did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters contributed to this report.