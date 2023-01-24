Tyson CFO pleads guilty to public intoxication and criminal trespass

Tyson Foods CFO John R. Tyson has pled guilty to charges stemming from a Nov. 6, arrest in Fayetteville, AR.

On Tuesday, Tyson agreed to pay a $150 fine each on charges of public intoxication and criminal trespass in which he was allegedly found sleeping in a bed at a stranger’s home. With fees included, Tyson has paid $440 in total.

DOJ SUES GOOGLE, ALLEGING MONOPOLY ON ONLINE ADS

Since the arrest, Tyson has since issued two apologies, one in a company-wide email and one during the food processing company’s Nov. 14, 2022, earnings call.

"I’m embarrassed, and I want to let you know that I take full responsibility for my action," he told investors and analysts during the call. "This was an incident inconsistent with our company values, as well as my personal values."

Neither Tyson Foods nor the city prosecutor’s office of Fayetteville, AR have responded to FOX Business inquiries at this time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSN TYSON FOODS INC. 65.23 -0.93 -1.40%

Fox reporter Aislinn Murphy contributed to this article.