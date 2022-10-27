Twitter shares to be suspended on NYSE ahead of Musk takeover

Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of Twitter is moving closer to the court-ordered Oct. 28 deadline.

Ahead of that, Twitter shares will be suspended from trading on Friday, according to the New York Stock Exchange's website.

Musk visited Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday and hinted he was the company's top boss after updating his profile bio to "Chief Twit".

The Tesla chief executive posted a video to his Twitter account on Wednesday showing him carrying a sink into the building with the caption "Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!"

During Musk's visit to Twitter headquarter, he reportedly told employees that he does not plan to cut 75% of staff, according to Bloomberg.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that equity investors, including Sequoia Capital, Binance, Qatar Investment Authority and others, had received the requisite paperwork for the financing commitment from Musk's lawyers.

Completion of the deal would end the lawsuit by Twitter, which, along with investors, now expects the deal to be completed on its original terms of $54.20 per share.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TWTR TWITTER INC. 53.35 +0.57 +1.08%

Shares of Twitter gained 1% in extended trading to $53.90, slightly below the offer price.

Reuters contributed to this report.