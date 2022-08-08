Twitter subpoenas Oracle co-founder in lawsuit to force Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase: report

Twitter has subpoenaed Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison in the social media company's lawsuit to try to force Tesla CEO Elon Musk to follow through with his $44 billion purchase, Bloomberg News reports.

According to Twitter's original lawsuit, Ellison was the largest outside investor in the deal, committing $1 billion to the purchase.

Musk originally made the $44 billion offer to take Twitter private in April but tried to pull out of the deal last month, claiming that the platform misled his team about the number of "spam" accounts in its user base.

Twitter sued Musk to force the deal to go through, calling Musk’s argument "a story, imagined in an effort to escape a merger agreement that Musk no longer found attractive."

Musk, the richest man in the world with a net worth of $266 billion, according to Forbes, publicly challenged Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to "a public debate about the Twitter bot percentage."

"If Twitter simply provides their method of sampling 100 accounts and how they’re confirmed to be real, the deal should proceed on original terms," Musk tweeted on Saturday. "However, if it turns out that their SEC filings are materially false, then it should not."

Twitter has also subpoenaed an official at the trust controlled by Ellison that committed the $1 billion to the deal, Bloomberg reports.

Ellison could not be reached for comment on Monday.

The Oracle co-founder, a close friend of Musk, joined Tesla's board in 2020.

Twitter and the attorneys representing the company in the lawsuit against Musk did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.