A Trump win would make emerging countries feel there's 'more stability': Global investor Mark Mobius

The Mobius Capital Partners founder says emerging countries 'will feel that there's more stability' if Trump returns to the White House

Global investor Mark Mobius says a second Trump presidency would likely be viewed positively by emerging countries because it would bring them a sense of "stability."

During an appearance on "The Claman Countdown" Monday, host Liz Claman asked the Mobius Capital Partners founder for his take on recent political developments in the world and how the markets could be impacted.

supporters of right-wing party in France celebrate

Supporters fly French flags as former president of the French right-wing Rassemblement National (RN) parliamentary group Marine Le Pen gives a speech during the evening of the first round of the parliamentary elections in Henin-Beaumont, northern Fra (FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Claman pointed to the momentum behind France's right-wing party in its election, and how some Democrats in the U.S. are calling for President Biden to step aside after his disastrous debate performance last week.

"It's really amazing to see the parallels between what's happening in Europe — not only in France, by the way, but in other parts of Europe — and what's happening in the U.S., and it seems that this is a move towards a more conservative view of the world," the billionaire said.

Mark Mobius speaking at event

Mark Mobius, founding partner of Mobius Capital Partners, speaks during the Greenwich Economic Forum in Hong Kong, China, on Friday, June 16, 2023.  (Anthony Kwan/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Mobius argued that in the past, Trump's policies against immigration and his more conservative stance on Ukraine "were pretty unpopular, but now it seems that the mood of the populace both here and in Europe is changing gradually."

Joe Biden Donald Trump presidential debate

U.S. President Joe Biden (R) and Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump participate in the CNN Presidential Debate at the CNN Studios on June 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"From a global point of view, I would say that a stronger president is usually more acceptable once he gets into power, so if Trump does win, it will probably be somewhat positive in the emerging countries," Mobius said. "They will feel that there's more stability, and you'll probably see the U.S. dollar continue to be strong."

He added, "It's a very, very interesting development that's taking place now."