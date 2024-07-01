A Trump win would make emerging countries feel there's 'more stability': Global investor Mark Mobius

Global investor Mark Mobius says a second Trump presidency would likely be viewed positively by emerging countries because it would bring them a sense of "stability."

During an appearance on "The Claman Countdown" Monday, host Liz Claman asked the Mobius Capital Partners founder for his take on recent political developments in the world and how the markets could be impacted.

Claman pointed to the momentum behind France's right-wing party in its election, and how some Democrats in the U.S. are calling for President Biden to step aside after his disastrous debate performance last week.

"It's really amazing to see the parallels between what's happening in Europe — not only in France, by the way, but in other parts of Europe — and what's happening in the U.S., and it seems that this is a move towards a more conservative view of the world," the billionaire said.

Mobius argued that in the past, Trump's policies against immigration and his more conservative stance on Ukraine "were pretty unpopular, but now it seems that the mood of the populace both here and in Europe is changing gradually."

"From a global point of view, I would say that a stronger president is usually more acceptable once he gets into power, so if Trump does win, it will probably be somewhat positive in the emerging countries," Mobius said. "They will feel that there's more stability, and you'll probably see the U.S. dollar continue to be strong."

He added, "It's a very, very interesting development that's taking place now."