Trump should get a second term for stabilizing energy market: Oil billionaire Harold Hamm

President Trump "should get a second term" for stabilizing the energy market, Continental Resources Executive Chairman Harold Hamm told "Mornings with Maria."

"I feel good about where we're at," Hamm, an oil billionaire, said Friday. "Energy independence has meant so much to America."

When host Maria Bartiromo said she believes the market is up after Trump's acceptance speech because the market is betting on his reelection, Hamm said, "Trump's policies have been everything."

"The tax cut has worked great for all Americans across the entire spectrum," he said. "Putting people back to work, that's what it's all about. We had the lowest unemployment, most people back in the workplace, who would've thought those numbers could've been what they were."

The billionaire cited the reversal of the Obama-Biden policies on energy for bringing the economy back.

"I think that people are betting that Trump will be reelected and that should be the case," Hamm said.

Reacting to destruction from Hurricane Laura, Hamm said it will impact oil rigs and refineries in the path of the storm, affecting the energy industry "in the short term."

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hamm said "we're going to survive COVID-19. What we can't survive is socialism."