Cracker Barrel admits it 'could've done a better job' after new logo backlash

Cracker Barrel admitted on Monday that it "could’ve done a better job sharing who we are and who we’ll always be" after customers expressed outrage over the restaurant chain's new logo.

"If the last few days have shown us anything, it’s how deeply people care about Cracker Barrel. We’re truly grateful for your heartfelt voices," the company said. "You’ve also shown us that we could’ve done a better job sharing who we are and who we’ll always be."

The company said what has not and "will never change" are the values Cracker Barrel was built on when the Lebanon, Tennessee-based chain first opened in 1969.

Those values, the statement read, are "hard work, family, and scratch-cooked food made with care."

Cracker Barrel also said it values offering a place where everyone feels at home, regardless of where they are from or where they are headed.

"That’s the Cracker Barrel you’ll always find," the statement read. "The things people love most about our stores aren’t going anywhere: rocking chairs on the porch, a warm fire in the hearth, peg games on the table, unique treasures in our gift shop, and vintage Americana with antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee.

"We love seeing how much you care about our ‘old timer.’ We love him too. Uncle Herschel will still be on our menu (welcome back Uncle Herschel’s Favorite Breakfast Platter), on our road signs and featured in our country store. He’s not going anywhere — he’s family," the statement continued.

The company said the biggest focus at the moment is "in the kitchen and on your plate," rather than on the headlines about its logo and remodels.

"Meatloaf, chicken n’ dumplins, country fried steak, sides that taste like Sunday supper, and yes, the world’s best pancakes, they’re all still here, with a few new dishes joining the menu. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a first-time guest, we want you to feel at home around our table," the statement read. "We also want to be sure Cracker Barrel is here for the next generation of families, just as it has been for yours."

Cracker Barrel explained that planning for future generations means "showing up on new platforms and in new ways, but always with our heritage at the heart."

"We take that responsibility very seriously. We know we won’t always get everything right the first time, but we’ll keep testing, learning, and listening to our guests and employees," the company wrote. "At the end of the day, our promise is simple: you’ll always find comfort, community, and country hospitality here at Cracker Barrel. Uncle Herschel wouldn’t have wanted it any other way."

Cracker Barrel found itself at odds with its fans after removing "Uncle Herschel" from its logo. The company unveiled its revamped text-only design, sparking backlash and sinking its stock price.

The original 1969 logo was also text-only, but the 1977 addition of the now-iconic imagery became a staple of its branding.

The chain also redesigned the interior of its restaurants, ditching the kitschy American aesthetic and replacing it with a slick modernist motif.

Cracker Barrel has stood by its recent moves and said 87% of respondents in their research either loved or liked the new logo.

"Our values haven't changed, and the heart and soul of Cracker Barrel haven’t changed," a spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital.

"And Uncle Herschel remains front and center in our restaurants and on our menu. He is the face of ‘The Herschel Way,’ the foundation of how our 70,000-plus employees provide the country hospitality for which we are known," the spokesperson continued. "Cracker Barrel has been a destination for comfort and community for more than half a century, and this fifth evolution of the brand’s logo, which works across digital platforms as well as billboards and roadside signs, is a call-back to the original and rooted even more in the iconic barrel shape and word mark that started it all back in 1969."

A spokesperson also said the feedback from guests and team members has been "overwhelmingly positive and enthusiastic about the refreshed dining and shopping experience," but a "vocal minority" may feel differently.

