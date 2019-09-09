Search

Exclusive: Mnuchin on Trump administration's Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac reform plan

FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino reports that the Treasury is seeking to end government control of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin joins FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo in an exclusive interview on “Mornings with Maria” on Monday at 8 a.m. ET to discuss plans to end government control of mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac – which have been under conservatorship for more than a decade.

Taking the two government-sponsored enterprises out from under government control could be a win for some investors, as companies could begin to turn a profit.

Fannie and Freddie were bailed out for nearly $200 billion during the 2008 financial crisis. The goal of the two government-sponsored enterprises was to make mortgages more affordable to homebuyers.

