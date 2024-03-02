Expand / Collapse search
Published

Trader Joe's steamed chicken soup dumplings recalled, could contain pieces of hard plastic

The product was shipped to Trader Joe's locations nationwide, officials said

One of Trader Joe's fans' most beloved products was recalled because it may have been contaminated with hard plastic from a permanent marker pen.

According to the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), over 61,839 pounds of Trader Joe's Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings were recalled on March 2.

The California-based grocery chain said that the recalled products were sold nationwide.

The problem was discovered after some consumers complained about hard plastic in the product, which comes in 6-oz. boxes containing six dumplings in plastic wrapping. 

HERITAGE STORE HYDROGEN PEROXIDE MOUTHWASHES RECALLED DUE TO CHILD PACKAGING VIOLATION, RISK OF POISONING

Trader Joes Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings

CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corp., of Beaumont, Calif., is recalling about 61,839 pounds of steamed chicken soup dumpling products because they may be contaminated with hard plastic from a permanent marker pen. (Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service)

The affected dumplings were produced on Dec. 7, 2023. 

The products subject to the recall are:

  • 6-oz. boxes with plastic trays containing six pieces of "TRADER JOE’S Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings" with lot codes "03.07.25.C1-1" and "03.07.25.C1-2" printed on the side of the box.
Trader Joe's

Customers walk to a Trader Joe's market, Aug. 13, 2019, in Cambridge, Massachusetts.  (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File / AP Newsroom)

The USDA's FSIS said that they are concerned that some consumers may have the product in their freezers.

CHRYSLER RECALLING OVER 330K JEEP GRAND CHEROKEES OVER STEERING WHEEL ISSUE

Consumers were urged not to consume the possibly contaminated dumplings and to immediately throw them away or return it.

No adverse reactions or injuries have been reported, the FSIS said. 

Box of Trader Joe's Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings

Trader Joe's Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings with lot codes "03.07.25.C1-1" and "03.07.25.C1-2" printed on the side of the box. (Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service)

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation’s Consumer Experience Department at 800-544-6855.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817.

FSIS and Trader Joe's did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.