Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Toyota

Toyota profit hit by supply shortage, rising costs

Toyota is still staying with its forecasts for full-year profit and production of more than 9 million vehicles by end of the year

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for August 3

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Toyota Motor reported a worse-than-expected 42% hit to quarterly operating profit as the Japanese automaker was squeezed by both supply constraints and rising costs.

Operating profit for the quarter sank to $4.3 billion (578.66 billion yen).

During the quarter, Toyota repeatedly cut monthly production targets due to the global chip shortage and COVID-19 curbs on plants in China.

Toyota sign seen at a dealership

The company logo adorns a sign outside a Toyota dealership. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File / AP Images)

The earnings haircut was far more than analysts expectations for a 15% drop.

TOYOTA RECALLING THOUSANDS OF 2022 TUNDRA VEHICLES

Even with the results, the automaker is sticking with its forecast for full-year operating profit and its plan to produce 9.7 million vehicles this year.

Toyota cars on assembly line

Camry vehicles move through final inspection after coming off the assembly line at the Toyota Motor Corp. manufacturing plant in Georgetown, Kentucky. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Toyota missed its global production target for May.

The automaker's production target had already been downgraded as China's COVID-19 lockdowns and semiconductor shortages continued to impact business.

TOYOTA'S GLOBAL PRODUCTION TARGET FOR MAY FALLS SHORT

May was the third straight month in which production fell short.

Sign outside Toyota showroom in Tokyo

A man walks past a Toyota Motor Corp logo at the company's showroom in Tokyo, Japan. (REUTERS/Toru Hanai / Reuters Photos)

In April, Toyota lowered its May production forecast by 50,000 to 750,000 vehicles due to China's COVID-19 containment measures.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TM TOYOTA MOTOR CORP. 163.02 -0.57 -0.35%

Toyota has its eye on concerns that global inflation could put the brakes on consumer demand.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Toyota shares, were down around 3% in Asian market trading.

Reuters contributed to this report.