Toyota recalling thousands of 2022 Tundra vehicles

2022 Tundra owners will be notified by the end of July if they are affected by the recall

Toyota is conducting a safety recall of around 46,000 2022 Tundra vehicles in the United States.

The Japanese automaker said the vehicles involved in the recall – including hybrid electric vehicles – have certain nuts that can loosen over time. 

2022 Toyota Tundra

A Toyota 2022 Tundra pickup truck during the Washington Auto Show in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In some cases, these nuts can call off, potentially causing an axle shaft sub-assembly to separate from the axle, the company said in a statement. If complete separate were to occur, the company added, it could affect vehicle stability and break performance, increasing the risk of a crash.

For the thousands of vehicles involved in this recall, Toyota dealers will inspect and retighten the axle flange nuts. Depending on the inspection, some axle-related components could be replaced altogether.

2022 Toyota Tundra vehicle owners will be notified by the end of the month, Toyota said.

Owners can see if their vehicle is affected by the recall by visiting toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering their VIN license plate.